Russia Acknowledges Loss Of Saratov Ship, Which Was Destroyed By AFU In Berdiansk Year Ago

The Russians admitted that in March 2022 they lost the large landing ship Saratov. This is reported by the Russian publication News.ru.

The Russian army acknowledged the loss of the large landing ship Saratov - a year ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed it in the occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The fact of the loss of the ship was confirmed by the commander of the Crimean naval base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Felix Menkov.

"A year ago, during hostilities, we lost a ship of the landing formation - VDK [large landing ship] Saratov. We lost the personnel of the landing ship Saratov, Novocherkask, Cesar Kunikov,” he said during the opening of a memorial plaque to sailors who died as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, published a video recording of missile strikes by Ukrainian defenders on landing ships of the aggressor state of Russia, which took place on March 24, 2022. As a result, large landing ships of the Russian Federation were damaged.