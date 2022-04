The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has officially recognized the loss of the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet missile cruiser Moscow in the waters of the Black Sea. This was reported by the Russian agency RIA Novosti.

Recall, on April 13, volunteer Serge Marko said on social networks that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Moscow missile cruiser using Neptune anti-ship missiles.

The next day, April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that an incident had occurred on the ship, as a result of which it was seriously damaged.

At the same time, the official version of the Russian side is a fire with the subsequent detonation of ammunition.

According to Forbes, the damaged (and already sunken) Moscow cruiser is the most expensive loss of the Russian army during the war against Ukraine. The cost of the ship is estimated at USD 750 million.