China is beginning to change its view of Russia's aggression against Ukraine due to the risks that the PRC is increasingly facing due to diplomatic and economic support for Vladimir Putin. Chinese leader Xi Jinping will even send his representative to Saudi Arabia for a conference on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Formula for Peace. The Wall Street Journal reported this on Thursday, August 3.

For 18 months of war without clear signs of victory or surrender on both sides, China faces more and more risks due to the support of the Russian dictator, the WSJ notes. In particular, Xi Jinping was very embarrassed by the uprising of Wagner PMC militants led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, which showed Putin's weakness, the newspaper reports. Moreover, China thought about Putin's ability to stay in power and a future Russia without an autocrat, whom the Chinese leader previously called his "best friend."

"While neither side in Ukraine appears to have the upper hand, a prolonged conflict promises diplomatic and economic ramifications for China. A dragged-out war is negative for China's economy, its global development goals and its image in Europe, but Beijing hasn't clearly adjusted its messaging. Beijing faces an increasingly complicated set of risks that give it more incentive to push Moscow and Kyiv toward peace talks," it was said.

The PRC is expected to send its Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, to an international conference to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine, the WSJ informs. Also, China's participation will be an opportunity for the U.S.-China interaction, as U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to be present.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, it became known that China will send its Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, to Europe and Russia in order to facilitate negotiations.

Recall, on May 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met with the Special Representative of the PRC Li Hui after his arrival in Kyiv.

On May 18, the Office of the President of Ukraine told Chinese Special Representative Li Hui about the formula for peace, which had previously been presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.