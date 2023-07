The declaration of the G7 states (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) on the support of Ukraine has already been joined by 10 countries. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal have already joined this declaration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, as part of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 states agreed on a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, it is a step towards concluding bilateral agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine, which should be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

The NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11 adopted a package of decisions on Ukraine, in particular, noted that NATO will announce an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the Allies agree and conditions are reached.