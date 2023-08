On the night of August 3, the air defense forces destroyed all 15 detected Shaheds launched by the Russian occupiers over the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, at night, the enemy attacked from the northern direction (Bryansk Oblast) with Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. It is reported that a total of 15 Shahed launches were detected.

"By the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces, all enemy UAVs were destroyed," the message says.

In addition, during the day of August 2, air defense destroyed seven operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, August 3, there was an eighth consecutive Shahed barrage munitions attack on the capital. On the approach to Kyiv, almost one and a half dozen air targets were detected and destroyed.

Last night, the Russian occupiers launched 37 Shaheds over Ukraine, some of them were shot down. The forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 23 attack UAVs.