On the night of Thursday, August 3, there was an eighth consecutive Shahed barrage munitions attack on the capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration in Telegram.

It is noted that, like the attack the day before, this one was also massive. "Almost one and a half dozen air targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of air defense on the approach to Kyiv," the message says.

According to preliminary information, there were no victims or destruction. At the same time, the data can be refined.

This air raid in the capital lasted exactly three hours and became the 820th for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of August 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the launch of the Shahed-type drones by the enemy from the Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation was recorded.

Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed all Shaheds with which Russia attacked Kyiv on August 2.

Meanwhile, the number of damaged houses in the Kyiv Region increased after the Russian attack by drones on the night of August 2.