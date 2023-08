The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put former Verkhovna Rada member Heorhii Lohvinskyi on the wanted list.

This is evidenced by the NACB search base, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NACB is looking for a suspect in criminal proceedings No. 52017000000000361 of June 1, 2017, suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message on the wanted list says.

Currently, the NACB does not know the location of Lohvinskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in absentia reported the suspicion to former Verkhovna Rada member Heorhii Lohvinskyi (People’s Front) in the possession and laundering of UAH 54 million in the Golden Mandarin case.

This was made possible due to the termination of Heorhii Lohvinskyi’s immunity, which he had as the husband of a judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Since on the eve of the termination of immunity, the ex-MP left the territory of Ukraine, the suspicion was reported to him in absentia.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that Lohvinskyi during 2013-2016 developed and implemented a criminal scheme to seize state budget funds, by misleading the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), regarding disputed legal relations between an enterprise controlled by other accomplices with signs of fictitiousness of Zolotyi Mandarin Oil LLC and Kyivenergo PJSC.

Earlier, the ECHR did not allow the NACB and the SACPO to prosecute Lohvinskyi.

Lohvinskyi’s alleged involvement in the appropriation of UAH 54 million from the state budget was classified.