The Pecherskyi District Court arrested Vadym Rabinovych, a former member of the Verkhovna Rada, suspected of high treason, in absentia.

This was announced by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 1, the Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv granted the request of the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Vadym Rabinovych.

We will remind that on July 26, the former Member of Parliament was notified of suspicion of treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code). The notification of suspicion was made by sending a corresponding request for international legal assistance to the State of Israel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI reported suspicion of treason to the odious former Member of Parliament from Opposition Platform - For Life Rabinovych.

The Verkhovna Rada deprived Ihor Vasylkovskyi (Servant of the People faction) and Vadym Rabinovych of their parliamentary mandates.

Serhii Vlasenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction, published a screenshot of the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which refers to the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of several people, in particular Rabinovych and Vasylkovskyi.