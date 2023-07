SBI serves suspicion of treason to the odious ex-MP from Opposition Platform - For Life Rabinovych

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served suspicion of treason to the odious ex-Member of Parliament from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life Vadym Rabinovych.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the MP was served with suspicion of treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, as Member of Parliament, from 2019 to 2021, in his numerous speeches and interviews, Rabinovych systematically made public and distributed manipulative statements among the population of Ukraine.

They harmed the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, state, economic and informational security of Ukraine.

His propaganda activity helped the leadership of the Russian Federation to achieve its military and political goals and provided the aggressor state with ideological assistance in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.

He also distributed anti-Ukrainian propaganda information among the political leadership of the European Union countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada stripped Ihor Vasylkovskyi (Servant of the People faction) and Vadym Rabinovych of their parliamentary mandates.

Serhii Vlasenko, Member of Parliament from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction, published a screenshot of the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which refers to the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of several people, in particular Rabinovych and Vasylkovskyi.

Rabinovych sued the Opposition Platform - For Life.