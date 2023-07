Ukraine plans to add 1.7 GW of capacity to power system by next winter as result of repair campaign

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last year, massive Russian attacks on our energy facilities continued throughout the entire heating season - from October 10 to March 9 inclusively. Currently, the largest repair campaign in the history of Ukraine at energy facilities is underway. Within its limits, we plan to repair, first of all, generation facilities. Work is also underway to restore substations and networks, as well as thermal generation facilities in critical regions. In total, we plan to add 1.7 GW to the power system by next winter as a result of the repair campaign. At the same time, we expect that enemy attacks will continue next winter, so the support of partners, which will help ensure the maximum stability of the system, is extremely important," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

He emphasized that as part of preparations for winter, work is being carried out to strengthen the physical protection of critical infrastructure.

Negotiations are also underway with ENTSO-E to increase the volume of electricity imports from European countries to meet the needs of consumers in the most critical periods.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to Russia's aggression since 2014, Ukraine's energy system has lost 27 GW of installed capacity.