The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has selected the mildest preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance for former Verkhovna Rada member Yurii Aristov, who is suspected of forgery of documents for traveling abroad.

The court made the decision at the end of July, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Aristov is suspected of entering false information into official documents by an official to organize an elite vacation on the islands in the Indian Ocean.

On July 27, according to the materials of the investigation of the SBI and the SSU, the prosecutor general informed him of the suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Employees of the SBI found that the MP entered into official documents knowingly inaccurate information about the period of his stay abroad, the purpose of the business trip, the country of stay and the time of return to Ukraine.

This was done to organize the vacation of the MP with his family in one of the fashionable hotels in the Maldives Republic.

The SBI investigates the legality of this "visit" by Aristov to the Maldives during the war.

The investigators of the Bureau are finding out how he ended up on a resort holiday despite the ban on officials going abroad.

In mid-July, the MP was in one of the hotels of the private island of Ithaafushi in the Maldives.

With his wife and children, he rested at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel complex until July 22.

The investigation confirmed that between June 5 and July 22, the MP was outside Ukraine.

According to the documents, the MP left for Poland for three days on the basis of a business trip to deepen bilateral cooperation between our state and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania.

On July 10, while abroad, Aristov remotely opened a sick leave certificate in one of the private medical institutions in Kyiv until July 19 inclusive.

At the same time, unreliable information was probably entered into the electronic health system, since no physical examination was actually carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, foreign passports were taken from Aristov, who was vacationing in the Maldives.

The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of a parliamentarian from the Servant of the People faction, Yurii Aristov.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, are investigating the legality of leaving for vacation of the MP from the Servant of the People Yurii Aristov during the war.