Death toll due to missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 4 - Interior Ministry

The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupiers on Kryvyi Rih has increased to four, and another 43 people have been injured. This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Kryvyi Rih. We currently know about 4 killed and 43 injured. 3 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service, including a child born in 2013, 30 people were evacuated," the message says.

It is noted that the patrol officers ensure the protection of the places of events and the unhindered passage of special vehicles.

Works are ongoing. Operational headquarters have been deployed at the scene of events.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy's parents live.

The occupiers fired two missiles at the city. One of them hit the four-story building of the educational institution. There are probably people under the rubble.

The second missile destroyed the section from the 4th to the 9th floor of the residential building, a fire broke out.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 4 missile strikes, 42 airstrikes, and fired 76 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.