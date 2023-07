The Russians have hit an educational institution and a residential building in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket, one person was killed, and ten more were injured or wounded. Some people are staying buried under rubble.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Kryvyi Rih. The Russians targeted the city with two rockets. One rocket hit the four-story building of the educational institution. There are probably people under the rubble. Rescuers and the police are working," he said.

The second rocket destroyed the section from the 4th to the 9th floor of the residential building; a fire broke out.

As of 10:15 a.m., one person was reported killed, and ten residents sought medical help.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, where Zelenskyy's parents live, and hit a high-rise building.

At night, the occupiers hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles; there was a casualty.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched four missile strikes and 42 airstrikes and fired 76 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.