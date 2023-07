The Russian occupiers launched 4 missiles over Ukraine on July 30.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 42 airstrikes and launched 76 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff reported.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians have been killed and wounded, and residential buildings have been destroyed.

Also at night, the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night, the occupiers hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, and one person was injured.

As a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Sumy on Saturday evening, one of the buildings of the educational institution was destroyed. On Sunday morning, it became known about 2 killed and 20 wounded.

The educational building of the school was completely destroyed: four floors were simply blown away by a missile. Dormitories, houses, even church and Sunday school buildings were damaged.