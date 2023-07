Occupiers lost more than two companies per day in Tavriya direction - Tarnavskyi

The Defense Forces continue to move forward in the Tavriya direction. Over the last day, the enemy lost more than two companies in killed and wounded. This was announced by the commander of the Defense Forces of the Tavriya direction Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

"20 units of the enemy's military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 tanks, 6 anti-aircraft missiles, Orlan-10 UAV, 3 artillery systems and mortars, a small-sized portable radar station Sobolyatnik and automobile equipment," the message reads.

2 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 36 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders took place over the past 24 hours.

Earlier it was reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region.

On July 26, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that, while destroying the enemy in Staromayorske, during the clearing of the settlement, the Special Operations Forces group discovered the staff documentation of one of the battalions of the 247th airborne regiment of the Russian Federation.