During the past 24 hours, 36 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders took place. This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements. Among them Mykolayivka, Chernihiv Region; Stara Huta, Hrabovske, Budivelne, Volfyne of the Sumy Region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Okhrimivka, Ohirtseve and Tykhe of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Topoli, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Berestove, Kindrashivka and Kupyansk of the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted fruitless offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka districts of the Luhansk Region. The settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamianske, Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery shelling, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora and Druzhba.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Nevelske area. More than 10 settlements, including Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomayske, Karlivka, and Novokalynove of the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

In the Maryinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Maryinka. The enemy carried out an air strike in the Krasnohorivka area and shelled more than 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, and Heorhiyivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Makarivka and Staromayorske districts and shelled the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Odradne, Blahodatne, Makarivka, Rivnopil, Staromayorske and Vilne Pole of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Orikhove in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Antonivka in the Kherson Region. More than 30 settlements, including Novodaryivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region, were hit by artillery fire; Zolota Balka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Tiahynka, Mykhailivka, Kherson Region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched 5 missile strikes, 19 airstrikes and 30 strikes from multiple rocket launchers.