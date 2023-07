Defense forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Staromayorske, Donetsk Region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, July 27.

"Our South! Our guys! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy wrote.

The President published a video of Ukrainian defenders holding the flag of Ukraine and announcing the de-occupation of the village.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that, while destroying the enemy in Staromayorske, during the clearing of the settlement, the Special Operations Forces’ group discovered the headquarters documentation of one of the battalions of the 247th airborne regiment of the Russian Federation.

On July 26, the Defense Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the Avdiyivka area, as well as east of Stupochky and near Dyliyivka in the Bakhmut direction under heavy air and artillery fire.

On July 23, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Ukraine had recaptured half of its territories that Russia had occupied since the start of the full-scale invasion.