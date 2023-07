The spokeswoman of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, commented on the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Chonhar Bridge, calling the operation a filigree job. This is reported by TSN.

The spokeswoman of the South Operational Command emphasized that the work of the Defense Forces is aimed at destroying the plans of the enemy,

"We continue to establish fire control over all transport and logistics routes that the enemy can use. The only thing that can restrain the Defense Forces is the presence of civilians, which they still use, alternating cars with civilians. This confuses civilians, because, trying to leave from Crimea, not being able to use the Crimean Bridge, they try to bypass the mainland and become hostages of this military equipment," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the 500th day of the large-scale war, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to the Zmiyinyi Island and addressed the Ukrainians.

Also, after Zelenskyy's visit, the Russians dropped a high-explosive bomb on the Zmiyinyi Island.

It was previously reported that on the night of July 30, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction with four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, they were distriyed.

Forces and means of the Air Force shot down all enemy UAVs within the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.