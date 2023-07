President Zelenskyy comes to Zmiyinyi Island on the 500th day of the full-scale war and addresses Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video address to Ukrainians on the 500th day of the full-scale war. The corresponding video is posted on the official page of the Head of State in the YouTube social network.

"500 days of full-scale war. Zmiyinyi. Free island of free Ukraine. Grateful to everyone who fought here against the occupiers. We honored the memory of the heroes who gave their lives in this battle - one of the most important during the full-scale war.

Glory to everyone who fights for security in our Black Sea!" President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized in his address.

Together with the President and the military, the Head of Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov and the Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak came to the island.