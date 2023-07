On the night of July 30, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction with four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, they were destroyed. This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the forces and equipment of the Air Force shot down all enemy UAVs within the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

In addition, over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has carried out up to 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Also, on July 29, air defense destroyed four operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 30, the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow, was attacked by three UAVs. There is an injured person.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state said that one UAV was allegedly destroyed in the air over the Odintsovsky district of the Moscow Oblast, the other two were "suppressed by EW means", they fell on the territory of the "Moscow-City".

Flights were prohibited in the airspace of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast. In addition, due to the incident, the capital's Vnukovo airport was closed for departures and arrivals. Later, the airport was restored.