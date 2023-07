The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains within the permissible limit. This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko, commenting on the situation regarding overcoming the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP for the Zaporizhzhia Region, noted that the water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently within the permissible limit.

Also, the head of Regional Military Administration reported that drinking water in the region is supplied as usual without interruptions, and its quality meets standards.

As for the reservoir itself, according to Malashko, the water level in the lower basin is 11.85 meters, which is 2.65 meters lower than the norm. No fish kills phenomena were detected in the water area of the Kakhovka Reservoir and in other areas of the Dnipro River. The situation is under constant control of local authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Russian invaders were mining the technical facilities and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the month it became known that the Russians are equipping machine gun nests on the roofs of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Meanwhile, IAEA inspectors have not yet gained access to the roofs of the reactor buildings of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.