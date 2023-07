Russian occupiers attacked the liberated Zmiyinyi Island in the Black Sea with tactical aircraft for the third time this month. This is stated in the press service of the South Operational Command.

Thus, it is reported that the military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation dropped two aerial bombs of an unknown type in the area of the Zmiyinyi Island.

In addition, in the middle of the night, from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, the enemy directed Shahed-136 attack drones at agricultural enterprises of the Kherson Region and the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

All 4 drones were destroyed by air defense forces. Debris fell on the territory of one of the agricultural companies. A grain storage fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished. Warehouses were damaged. People were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the 500th day of the large-scale war, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to the Zmiyinyi Island and addressed the Ukrainians.

Also, after Zelenskyy's visit, the Russians dropped a high-explosive bomb on the Zmiyinyi Island.

It was previously reported that on the night of July 30, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction with four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, they were destroyed.

Forces and means of the Air Force shot down all enemy UAVs within the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.