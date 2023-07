Overnight into July 28, the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, said that the capital of the Russian Federation was attacked by an "enemy drone."

He wrote this on Telegram.

According to a Russian official, a UAV made an attack attempt but was shot down by air defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

"There was no damage or casualties," Sobyanin said.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the words of the mayor of Moscow. They said that an attempt by the "Kyiv regime" to carry out an attack on objects in the territory of the Moscow Oblast was allegedly stopped in the morning.

"The UAV was destroyed by means of anti-aircraft defense. As a result of the suspended terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage," the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country noted.

However, it is not reported which objects are in question.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, loud explosions were heard in various districts of Moscow. The city was allegedly attacked by drones.

In addition, due to explosions at an ammunition depot in the occupied Crimea, the movement of passenger trains was stopped in the Dzhankoi District.