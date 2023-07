The Cabinet of Ministers has assigned the duties of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy to the First Deputy Minister of Culture Rostyslav Karandieiev. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The duties of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine are temporarily entrusted to Karandieiev Rostyslav Volodymyrovych," he said.

51-year-old Karandieiev has been working as the first deputy minister of culture since July 2020.

Before that, in February-July 2020, he was an adviser to the head of the Office of the President, in 2016-2020, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Culture, in 2015-2016, Deputy Minister of Culture, in 2008-2010, he was Deputy Minister for Family, Youth and Sports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, the Rada dismissed the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

In an evening address on July 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had asked Prime-Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider replacing the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that he suggested that Shmyhal find extra-budgetary funds for important cultural projects.

Tkachenko said on July 20 in the evening that he submitted his resignation letter "due to a wave of misunderstandings about the importance of culture during the war."