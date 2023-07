The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy. This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliament supported the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko from the position of Minister of Culture and Information Policy. For - 321," he wrote.

Zhelezniak added that the issue of appointing a new minister is not on the agenda today and most likely will not be this week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the Verkhovna Rada had received a statement from the Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, about his voluntary resignation.

In an evening address on July 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider replacing the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that he offered Shmyhal to find extra-budgetary funds for important cultural projects.

Tkachenko announced on the evening of July 20 that he submitted his resignation "due to a wave of misunderstanding regarding the importance of culture during the war."