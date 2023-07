Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko submitted his resignation letter. He announced this on Telegram.

In an evening address on July 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Cabinet to consider initiating the dismissal of Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. The head of state indicated that the financing of museums, cultural centers, symbols, serials, etc., is important, "but now there are other priorities."

According to the minister, on the evening of July 20, he brought to the head of government Denys Shmyhal a letter of resignation "due to a wave of misunderstandings about the importance of culture during the war."

"Only then I was surprised by the president's statement on the same issue," he said.

Tkachenko believes that culture during the war is important, because "this is a war not only for territories, but for people."

"Both private and budgetary funds during the war on culture are as important as drones, because culture is the shield of our identity and our borders. And this is my principled position against others," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, film producer and showman Yurii Horbunov recorded a video message in which he tried to explain the feasibility of filming a comedy for UAH 33.6 million of budget funds. According to him, this is Ukraine's response to the information war of the aggressor state of Russia, supporting the patriotism of citizens and the mood of the military at the front.

The Dim state TV channel will spend UAH 33.6 million on the creation of the Inhulets Village series.

The allocation of money for this series is already actively criticized - as a new episode of inappropriate spending during the war (along with half a billion for the completion of the Holodomor Museum and UAH 28 million for the trident on the Motherland Monument in Kyiv).