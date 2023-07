The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and emphasized that today Ukrainians live in realities where statehood is hardened in battles. Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in Telegram.

"Ukrainian state-building has a history of more than a thousand years, and now we honor all its stages: from Rus to the present. Today we live in realities when statehood is hardened in battles. Its price is most felt on the front lines. In defense and in attack," says the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi emphasized that the price of Ukrainian Statehood is every meter of our land won by the incredible efforts, sweat and blood of the defenders of Ukraine.

"Thank to our soldiers - brave men and women who defend Ukrainian statehood every day, every hour in battles against the Russian aggressor. We are a strong nation, we will protect our statehood!" stressed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today is the Day of Ukrainian Statehood. For the first time, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood was proposed to be celebrated at the state level on February 5, 2018. On August 24, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the creation of the holiday. This day marks the thousand-year history of Ukrainian statehood.

