Ukraine recaptured half of territories occupied by invaders, but counteroffensive will be difficult - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine had reclaimed half of its territories, which Russia had seized since the start of the full-scale invasion.

He said this in an interview with CNN, quoted by Reuters.

"It (Ukraine - Ed.) has already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized,” said the Secretary of State.

At the same time, according to him, during counteroffensive operations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine faced significant resistance.

"These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough. It will not play out over the next week or two. We're still looking I think at several months," Blinken added.

Recall that the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the 14th annual Aspen Security Forum, telling them about the successes of the counteroffensive operation. At first, it went rather slowly, since Ukrainian military was hampered by many external factors, but in the near future everything may change.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia was powerfully prepared to defend its positions, mining almost all the ways of the Ukrainian Defense Forces advance.