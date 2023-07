Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) successfully repelled Russian attacks in the Avdiyivka area, as well as east of Stupochky and near Dyliyivka on the Bakhmut axis, under heavy fire from aviation and artillery.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched one missile and 65 airstrikes and fired 84 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Casualties among civilians were reported; residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

During the past day, 26 combat encounters between the AFU and the enemy took place.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes. It carried out airstrikes in the Veterynarne and Hranova Districts of the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements, in particular Semenivka, Chernihiv Region; Vilna Sloboda, Svarkove, Stepne, Basivka, Mohrytsia, Pokrovka, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy Region; and Huriyiv Kozachok, Hraniv, Vovchansk, Bochkove, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the Ukrainian military is steadily maintaining its defense. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Novoselivske District of the Luhansk Region. Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area south of Dibrova, Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Serebrianka, Spirne, and Kuzmynivka in the Donetsk Region. The settlements of Nevske, Luhansk Region, and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas east of Stupochky and near Dyliyivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Districts of Klishchiyivka, Predtechyne, and Dyliyivka of the Donetsk Region. More than ten settlements, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, and Pivnichne in the Donetsk Region, were shelled by enemy artillery.

On the Avdiyivka axis, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, the Defense Forces successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than ten settlements, including Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane, and Karlivka, in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, the defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Mariyinka. The enemy launched airstrikes near Nevelske and Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maksymiliyanivka, and Heorhiyivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, and Makarivka in the Donetsk Region. It shelled more than ten settlements in the Donetsk Region, including Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukraiyinka, and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. It carried out airstrikes in the Districts of Novodarivka, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Over 30 settlements, including Novoandriyivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Stepove, Lobkove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Dudchany, Beryslav, Kozatske, Molodizhne, Antonivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, and Stanislav in the Kherson Region were hit by artillery fire. At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes and get entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out nine strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated. The defenders also destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter, five Shahed-136-type attack UAVs, and two operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Besides, units of missile troops and artillery struck the area of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, seven artillery pieces in a firing position, two electronic warfare stations, and two anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

It will be recalled that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Ukraine had recaptured half of its territories, which Russia seized since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.