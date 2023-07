Russian army is gathering forces to intensify attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and coastal zone. This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy is accumulating forces to intensify attacks on our infrastructure, the coastal zone, etc. We hear from radio intercepts that the occupiers are warning civilian ships at sea about the impossibility of heading to Ukrainian ports," Humeniuk said.

She also added that the powerful storm of the last few days brought a lot of Russian mines to the Black Sea coast.

"Over the past two days, more than 10 enemy mines detonated near our shores. Only two of them were destroyed in a controlled manner. Due to the fact that Ukrainians have limited access to the coast, no one was injured," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, the danger is not only because of the storm, but also because the occupiers have started laying more mines.

Humeniuk also spoke about the situation on the Kinburn Spit. There, the Russians hide their equipment behind the houses of civilian residents. In addition, the occupiers mine the outskirts of villages so that peaceful Ukrainians cannot leave their settlements.

"However, we still successfully work on the artillery of the occupiers when they bring their weapons to firing positions. The morale and psychological spirit of the Russians who are on the Kinburn Spit is extremely low. There is no rotation there due to a lack of personnel. That's why they bought a one-way ticket," the spokeswoman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that among the personnel of the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia, panic continues to spread. Most of the newly trained servicemen are trying to avoid being sent to the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, July 27, amounted to 590 occupiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 244,270 soldiers.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Ukrainian military had recaptured half of the territory that Russia had occupied since the start of the full-scale invasion.