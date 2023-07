Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, July 27, amounted to the 590 of the invaders. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 244,270 military.

It was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total enemy combat losses as of July 27, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - 244,270 (+ 590) persons eliminated;

tanks - 4,186 (+ 9) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,147 (+ 11) units;

artillery systems - 4,745 (+ 18);

MLRS - 698 units;

air defense equipment - 457 units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 311 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,996 (+ 3);

cruise missiles - 1,347 (+ 40);

ships/boats - 18 units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,229 (+ 18) units;

special equipment - 708 units.

Recall that Russia strengthened its troops in the south of Ukraine with new Ка-52 helicopters, previously these vehicles caused significant losses for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Ukrainian military had retaken half of its territories, which Russia had seized since the start of the full-scale invasion.