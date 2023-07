The Ukrgasvydobuvannia joint-stock company carried out major repairs of a 20-year-old well.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that due to the exhaustion of the target productive horizon, the well was not exploited, and now it produces more than 150,000 cubic meters of gas.

"Since the beginning of the year, thanks to capital repairs, we already have more than 5 wells, where more than 100,000 cubic meters of daily gas production have been obtained. In cases of capital repairs to restore the operation of old wells, investments are much smaller compared to the costs of drilling new objects," said acting director general of Ukrgasvydobuvannia Oleh Tolmachev.

In 2022, compared to 2021, Ukrgasvydobuvannia reduced production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

Ukrgasvydobuvannia is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.