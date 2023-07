The Wagner PMC mercenary group announced that it was closing the recruitment center in Russia and opening it in Belarus.

The Telegram channel WAGNER GROUP reports this.

The exact location of the recruitment of mercenaries has not yet been disclosed, but they note that it will be close to the point of temporary deployment of militants in the village of Tsel near the town of Asipovichy.

Citizens of Belarus and Russia will be taken into Wagner PMC. For admission, one must have a foreign travel passport. Also, a person should not have an account in social networks and open criminal proceedings.

Recall, on July 23, it became known about the tenth column of Wagner PMC mercenaries, which arrived in Belarus. The organization itself claimed that already 10,000 mercenaries had moved there.

The construction of the Wagner PMC camp in Belarus began after Yevgeny Prigozhin stopped his armed rebellion and campaign against Moscow. He was alleged to have spoken to Belarus' self-proclaimed President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After that, the Wagnerites allegedly had a choice: to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, to return home or go to Belarus.

On July 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Wagner group transferred all military equipment and weapons to the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Recall, on July 14, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that the Wagnerites are now training soldiers of the country's territorial troops. In the published pictures, mercenaries have no weapons in their hands.

Meanwhile, self-named Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and said that Wagner PMC mercenaries who moved to Belarus allegedly want to attack Poland.