The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus confirmed the presence of Wagner PMC mercenaries in the country and said that they had already begun training the Belarusian military.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry.

"Near Osipovichi, classes are held with units of the territorial forces. Conscripts learn skills in moving on the battlefield and tactical shooting, gain knowledge in engineering training and tactical medicine," the report said.

Separately, it is noted that the trainers in a number of military disciplines were the soldiers of the Wagner PMC.

Attached to the message is a report from the place of training, during which the receipt of experience by the soldiers of Belarus from the Wagnerites who directly participated in the hostilities is touted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs - Commander of the Interior Troops of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Karpenkov said that Belarus is negotiating the training of special forces personnel by the Wagner PMC fighters of the aggressor state of Russia.

On July 11, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko announced that representatives of the Wagner private military company will conduct exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus.