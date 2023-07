Belarusian self-proclaimed President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and said that Wagnerites who moved to Belarus allegedly want to attack Poland.

The press service of Lukashenko announced this.

"Perhaps it should not have been said. But I will say that Wagnerites began to "stress" us. They ask to the West: "Let us!" I say, "Why would you go West there?" Well, in quiet... We control what is happening. "Well, we go on a tour to Warsaw and Rzeszow. And Rzeszow is unacceptable to them. When they fought near Bakhmut, they also know where the military equipment came from. They have this sitting inside: Rzeszow is trouble. Of course, I keep them in the center of Belarus, as agreed. I would not like to redeploy them there. Because they have bad moods. And to their credit, they know what is happening around the Union State," Lukashenko said.

In addition, Lukashenko said that he brought Putin "a map of the transfer of Polish troops to the borders of the Union State: by brigades near Brest and Grodno." This is the second map that allegedly "shows where the attack on Belarus was being prepared from." The previous one allegedly had plans for an attack from Ukraine. This statement by the Belarusian dictator became a meme.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenko said that representatives of the Wagner private military company will conduct exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus.

On July 12, it became known that Belarus is negotiating the training of special forces personnel by Wagner PMC fighters of the aggressor state of Russia.

After the news that mercenaries were concentrating in Belarus, Polish Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak decided to move military formations to the east of the country due to possible threats associated with the presence of PMC Wagner.