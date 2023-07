During the past day, July 25, 11 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire by the military of the aggressor state of Russia. This is stated in the message of the Police of the Donetsk Region.

The occupiers fired on the town of Avdiivka, Siversk, Toretsk, the village of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Vremivka, Dalne, Karlivka, Klishhchiivka, Komar, Kurdiumivka, Soloviove.

8 civilian objects were destroyed: 6 residential buildings, power lines, and an enterprise.

The occupiers hit Avdiivka with aviation and artillery, killed a person and wounded another one. As a result of shelling, 4 private dwellings were destroyed.

In Toretsk, Russian artillery troops hit private houses and workshop of an enterprise. There was no information on the victims.

As a result of artillery shelling in Siversk, a civilian was wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military continues to advance on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk axes. In particular, the Armed Forces were successful in the Staromaiorske area.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine reclaimed half of its territories, which Russia has captured since the start of a full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, last day, the Defense Forces, under heavy fire from aviation and artillery, successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, as well as east of Stupochky and near Diliivka on the Bakhmut axis. During the past day, there were 26 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the enemy.