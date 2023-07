As a result of enemy shelling, Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region was partially de-energized. The head of the Nikopol District Military Administration Yevhen Yevtushenko has announced this.

"There is partial de-energization in Nikopol as a result of shelling," Yevtushenko wrote on the official Telegram channel.

Energy crews are reportedly working to restore power.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 60% of the planned work on the restoration of electricity networks damaged by shelling by Russia has already been completed in Ukraine.

Due to bad weather, more than 200 settlements in 11 regions were de-energized.

Yesterday, one of the main transmission lines that provided electricity transmission from a power plant in the east of the country was damaged by Russian shelling. Restoration work is ongoing.