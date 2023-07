In Ukraine, 60% of the planned work on the restoration of power grids damaged by shelling from Russia has already been completed. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting.

"The next priority for rapid recovery is energy. We are continuing the campaign to rebuild it. Since the beginning of the year, 14,500 km of overhead lines, a number of substations and electrical equipment have been repaired. We are providing enhanced protection for energy facilities," he said.

According to him, the Ukrenergo national company has completed about 60% of the planned network restoration works.

"We are moving clearly within the schedule. As a result, we plan to add 1.7 GW of capacity to the power system. This is the task I have set before the Ministry of Energy," Shmyhal said.

We will remind you that the Verkhovna Rada is already predicting a hard winter, power outages and a difficult heating season.

On October 10, 2022, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the first time. In the following months, Ukraine experienced more than 10 waves of large-scale Russian shelling, when the enemy engaged dozens of missiles of various types and ranges.

Due to a shortage of power, the Ministry of Energy had to cut off electricity to consumers, and despite a difficult winter for Ukrainians, the enemy was unable to achieve its goal of creating a complete blackout in Ukraine.