More than 200 settlements in 11 regions were cut off due to bad weather.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the thunderstorm that passed through the country and the technological disruptions caused by it, 209 settlements in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv Regions were cut off. Most of them are in the Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil Regions. Restoration work is ongoing," the message reads.

Settlements in the Kyiv and Sumy Regions were cut off due to technological malfunctions.

In the Donetsk Region, 7 settlements were cut off due to shelling.

Also, due to shelling, part of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

"Repair work is underway at a coal mine in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, where on June 17, 2023, an explosion of a methane-air mixture followed by a fire occurred. At that time, about 200 workers were underground, three miners were injured. Currently, the emergency area is closed with explosion- and fire-resistant bridges, there is no cells of fire and temperature rise. For additional insulation of the site, work is being done on compaction of mine workings, 72% of the work has been completed," the message says.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 60% of the planned work on the restoration of power grids damaged by shelling from Russia has already been completed in Ukraine.