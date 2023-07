The losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Wednesday, July 26, amounted to the 460 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 243,680 of the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed a helicopter and 22 artillery systems.

It was reported by the https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=629093312737084&set=a.229159252730494.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 26, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 243,680 (+ 460) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,177 (+ 3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 8,136 (+ 5) units,

artillery systems - 4,727 (+ 22) units,

MLRS - 698 units,

air defense equipment - 457 (+ 3) units,

aircraft - 315 units,

helicopters - 311 (+ 1) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,993 (+ 16),

cruise missiles - 1,307 units,

ships/boats - 18 units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 7,211 (+ 17) units,

special equipment - 708 (+ 5).

Recall that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Ukraine has reclaimed half of its territories, which Russia has captured since the start of a full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, last day, the Defense Forces, under heavy fire from aviation and artillery, successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, as well as east of Stupochky and near Diliivka on the Bakhmut axis.