AFU advance in 3 directions and have success near Staromayorske - General Staff

The Ukrainian military continue to advance in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. In particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successful near Staromayorske.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov on the air of the telethon.

"Ukrainian troops were successful near Staromayorske on the southern front," he said.

According to Kovaliov, the defense forces are entrenching there at the achieved boundaries.

At the same time, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position northeast of Robotyne.

Kovaliov added that the enemy continues to put up strong resistance, moves units, and actively uses reserves.

It will be recalled that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Ukraine has recaptured half of its territories, which Russia occupied since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, last day the Defense Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Avdiyivka, as well as east of Stupochky and near Dyliyivka in the Bakhmut direction, under heavy fire from aviation and artillery. During the past day, 26 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the enemy took place.