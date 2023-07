NACP will check more than 100 heads of territorial recruitment centers on corruption

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will check more than 100 heads of territorial recruitment centers on corruption.

The deputy head of the NACP Artem Sytnyk announced this on the air of Ukrainian Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is very difficult to analyze such things calmly. The NACP even before the creation of a special commission under the Ministry of Defense focused on the fact that this is a high-risk zone: military enlistment offices are mobilizing, there are many who want to avoid mobilization, and military enlistment offices for a certain fee can help to do this. Now we have formed a base, which includes 1,800 leaders and deputy leaders of territorial recruitment centers," he said.

Sytnyk added that it is difficult to conduct inspections of all, so the NACP will take a risk-oriented approach and look primarily at those regions that have the greatest risks.

Soon there will be reasonable conclusions regarding the presence of criminal offenses.

"To date, after preliminary analysis of the materials, 102 lifestyle monitoring cases have begun, but this figure is not final," said Sytnyk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov of illegal enrichment.

The NACP revealed the facts of illegal enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov for UAH 188 million.