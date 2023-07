The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) revealed the facts of illegal enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov for UAH 188 million.

This is stated in the NACP certificate, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACP, based on the results of the monitoring of the lifestyle of the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of the South Operational Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yevhen Borysov, revealed signs of a corruption criminal offense that indicate his illegal enrichment of more than UAH 188 million.

The materials were sent to the State Bureau of Investigation to resolve the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations and conducting pre-trial investigations in order to bring Borysov to criminal responsibility.

Former Odesa military commissar Borysov became famous after a journalistic investigation that his mother last year became the owner of a residential building in Spain worth EUR 3.7 million.

The acquisition of this precious property (UAH 154 million at the NBU rate at the time of the crime) at the expense of her own funds raised reasonable doubts, since her total income over the past 20 years is slightly more than UAH 4 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi appointed Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko as the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, instead of the scandalous Yevhen Borysov.

Prosecutors are checking the departure abroad of the Odesa military commissar Borysov during the war and the property of his family in Spain.

It was found out that Borysov owns property in Spain worth millions of dollars.