The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed Yevhen Borysov, former Odesa military commissar, of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

This was announced in the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Borysov is suspected of illegal enrichment of hundreds of millions of hryvnias and deliberate evasion of duty.

During the pre-trial investigation, the SBI collected a huge array of its own evidence base.

However, media reports were also studied for a full-fledged and impartial investigation.

The materials of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will also be examined, which also revealed signs of illegal enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar for more than UAH 188 million.

In particular, one of the journalistic investigations showed that the mother of the military commissar last year became the owner of a residential building in Spain worth more than EUR 4 million.

It also turned out that, in addition to elite foreign real estate, this year she also bought a Mercedes-Benz EQV car for almost UAH 3 million.

Later, the law enforcement officers established that the mother-in-law of the ex-military commissar in recent years became the owner of an expensive car fleet, without having sufficient funds of legal origin for this purpose.

It included: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, Toyota Land Cruiser.

The ex-military commissar's wife also purchased another foreign real estate - an office space in Spain worth EUR 737,000, also not having a sufficient amount of legally obtained assets and income for this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mother and mother-in-law of military commissar Borysov bought two Mercedes cars and two Land Cruisers without having a driver's license.

