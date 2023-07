Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, member of the Committee on National Health, Medical Aid and Medical Insurance, Olha Stefanyshyna told how medical marijuana can be used in Ukraine

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The forms in which medicines will be used are determined by the Ministry of Health. This is a medical component that is determined by the department. In fact, there are different forms, we analyzed how it happens in the world. These are mainly oils, and there can also be medicinal products or flowers that are being evaporated," she said.

According to her, a metal tube can be used, in which the oil to be inhaled can be used.

Stefanyshyna explained that the method of use can also be a pill.

The MP believes that Ukraine will not immediately start using medical cannabis by smoking, in order not to provoke society, although there is nothing criminal in this method.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Stefanyshyna allows the sale of medical cannabis in pharmacies to begin in 2024.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to legalize medical cannabis.