The Verkhovna Rada intends to legalize medical cannabis.

268 MPS voted for bill 7457 as a basis with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the approved document, the circulation of varieties of plants of the hemp genus (Cannabis) for medical purposes, products of their processing and drugs produced (made from them) is allowed in scientific and scientific and technical activities, as well as in medical practice.

The bill provides that it will be possible to sell medicines containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in pharmacies of all forms of ownership with a license, and the purchase of such drugs will be only with a doctor's electronic prescription.

The activity of developing new narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances is carried out by scientific institutions of state, communal and private forms of ownership if they have a license from the government for this type of activity.

New narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances are used in medical practice subject to their state registration and clinical trials conducted in accordance with the legislation on medicinal products.

The procedure for accounting and control of the use of cannabis, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors in scientific and scientific and technical activities is determined by the central body of executive power, which ensures the formation of state policy in the sphere of circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors, countering their illegal circulation.

The law enters into force three months after its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports the legalization of medical cannabis and the use of such drugs for all who need it.