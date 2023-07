Rada allows start of sales of medical cannabis in Ukraine from 2024

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, member of the committee on national health, medical care and medical insurance Olha Stefanyshyna allows the sale of medical cannabis in Ukrainian pharmacies from 2024.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Everything depends on the final version of this text (bill), if everything is positive and all the necessary amendments are taken into account, and the government develops the right by-laws, then from next year we will be able to see imported drugs (based on cannabis), raw materials from which it will be possible to produce drugs in Ukraine," said the MP.

Stefanyshyna noted that the collection of amendments to the second reading of the bill on the legalization of medical cannabis, which has already been adopted as a basis, continues until July 27.

She hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will have a second reading of this bill in September.

According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers will have several months to develop by-laws after the adoption of the law, to clarify all the nuances.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to legalize medical cannabis.