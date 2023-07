Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, member of the committee on the health of the nation, medical care and health insurance Olha Stefanishyna advocates the treatment of PTSD with medical cannabis.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"We have seen studies that have been conducted in Canada and Israel regarding the efficacy of medical cannabis in PTSD. The sample is not large yet, but there are very positive results in PTSD. I think that in Ukraine, cannabis will open up over time the most out of all countries in the world, because we have a huge number of patients of various neurologies. It is in moments of psychological trauma that I think that we, unfortunately, are the country that suffers most from this," the MP is sure.

According to her, there is no list of diseases in which medical cannabis will be prescribed, because these drugs have not yet been legalized.

"Detail will occur at the level of the Ministry of Health, but we will take international practices, starting with oncology, neurological diseases (epilepsy, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases), I think also psychological disorders, even PTSD," Stefanishyna noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Stefanishyna allows the start of the sale of medical cannabis in pharmacies from 2024.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to legalize medical cannabis.