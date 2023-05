European Commission Bans Import Of Ukrainian Grain To Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania And Slovakia Until Ju

The European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From May 2, according to the decision of the European Commission, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia undertake to cancel their unilateral measures regarding the import of agricultural products coming from Ukraine. At the same time, 4 agricultural crops - wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia will not be exported until June 5, 2023," the message reads.

It is noted that the import of all products from Ukraine, including wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower, to the rest of the European Union countries will continue without restrictions.

At the same time, the transit of all Ukrainian agricultural products, including these 4 agricultural crops, continues through all countries of the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Bulgaria introduced a temporary ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Earlier, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.