Western high-precision missile and artillery systems have created a long-range "firing fist" against which the aggressor state of Russia has no means. Also, Ukraine has some success in demining the territory for a new wave of attacks on the Russians. This was reported by the Bild agency on Monday, July 24.

Experts of the U.S. analytical center Institute for the Study of War believe that the supply of Western weapons and ammunition to Ukraine is of crucial importance and "affects Ukraine's ability to launch and sustain large-scale counteroffensives." According to them, currently Ukrainian troops are successfully hitting Russian objects behind the front line, in particular, they are launching missile strikes at Russian warehouses and artillery systems.

"Recently, the Ukrainians managed to strike a huge military depot in Crimea. Even Russian propaganda had to admit that the army faced big problems and that it could not defend itself against Ukrainian attacks. The Ukrainian General Staff says that Western high-precision missile and artillery systems have created a long-range "firing fist" against which Russia has no means," the message said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained the somewhat slow progress of the offensive as the delay in the delivery of weapons from the West, which gave the occupiers more time to prepare, the agency writes. But at the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the army is acting carefully so as not to spare the military and equipment, and is approaching the moment when the relevant measures can be carried out faster, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine are reaching certain milestones in demining: "This means: if demining is successful in certain areas of the front, a new wave of attacks will begin," Bild quotes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 23, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Ukraine had recaptured half of its territories, which Russia had occupied since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

On July 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has prepared powerfully for the defense of its positions, mining almost all ways of advancing of our Defense Forces.

We will remind, as of July 24, Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine reached 242,620 soldiers.